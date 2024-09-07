Stride Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38,182.90 (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Stride token can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stride has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stride has a total market cap of $55.56 million and approximately $38,182.90 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stride

Stride was first traded on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.63858469 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $58,960.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

