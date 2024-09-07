Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0427 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $83,923.46 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,277.90 or 0.04199835 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00040151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

