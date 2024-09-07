Stonebrook Private Inc. Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $3,255,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,474,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,485,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,186,163. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $306.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.