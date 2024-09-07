Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 597 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonebrook Private Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,788,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,445,000 after acquiring an additional 81,887 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,954. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.51. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.