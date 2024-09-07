Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $432,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mosley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 41,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 104,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,718. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

