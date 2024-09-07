Stonebrook Private Inc. Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $9,513,000. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,859,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $17.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $665.77. 2,991,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $659.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.82. The company has a market capitalization of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $711.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

