StockNews.com Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SBA Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.92.

SBAC opened at $238.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.98.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

