StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $114.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

