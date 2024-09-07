StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:CPST opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $25.34.
