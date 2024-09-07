StockNews.com Downgrades Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to Hold

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIT. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

NYSE:AIT opened at $193.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.57 and its 200 day moving average is $194.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $149.59 and a 52-week high of $223.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,575,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,398,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after buying an additional 507,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

