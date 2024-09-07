Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

