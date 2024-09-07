Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after acquiring an additional 263,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $163.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.31.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

