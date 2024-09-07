Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $129.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.86.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.12. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.