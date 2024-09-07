Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.26

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.26 and traded as high as $31.87. Standard Motor Products shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 100,946 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $389.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.60 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 11.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

