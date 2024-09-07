SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 5,600 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 5.4 %

QLD traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,920,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.94. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $110.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.