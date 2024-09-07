SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 111.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,613. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average is $174.57. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

