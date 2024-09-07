SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 534 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $615.12. 999,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,498. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,308 shares of company stock worth $67,651,926 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

