SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $20,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after acquiring an additional 183,480 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,580,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,602,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,729,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 86,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.74. 283,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,296. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

