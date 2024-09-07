SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 361,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 299,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,062,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,619 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,301,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,096. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

