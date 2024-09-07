SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $26.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VO stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.03. 471,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.99.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

