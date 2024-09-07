SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.39. The company had a trading volume of 242,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,942. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.03. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.