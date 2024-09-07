SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 30,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.17. 340,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $119.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

