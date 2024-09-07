SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.44. 3,599,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.32. The firm has a market cap of $399.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

