SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,270,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,335. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

