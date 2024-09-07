SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,189,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 289.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 9.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,123,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,705 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.62. 1,192,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $187.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.79 and its 200-day moving average is $172.33.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.28.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock worth $3,842,550. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

