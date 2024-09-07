SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,255,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,424,000 after acquiring an additional 581,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 172,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $118,665,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.53. 331,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,457. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.61 and its 200 day moving average is $219.72.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

