Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREFree Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Spyre Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.43.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. Spyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.92.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $130,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

