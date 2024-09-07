Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $196-197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.81 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.320-0.330 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

