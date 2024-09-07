Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Receives Sell Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their sell rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

SPHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sphere Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPHR opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.41. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment will post -6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 125,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

