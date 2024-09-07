Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.68. Spectral Medical shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 7,505 shares.

Spectral Medical Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Company Profile

In related news, Director Paul M. Walker sold 100,000 shares of Spectral Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Further Reading

