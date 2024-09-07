SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) is Mosley Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Mosley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,576 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for 5.8% of Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mosley Wealth Management owned approximately 1.30% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,109. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

