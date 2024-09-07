SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.9% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,819,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares during the last quarter.

SDY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,444. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $140.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

