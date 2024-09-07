SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,975,000 after buying an additional 149,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

