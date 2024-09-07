SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,436 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

