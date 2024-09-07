SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,633 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $53,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,058,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,266,000 after purchasing an additional 109,901 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,144,000 after purchasing an additional 312,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,023,000 after buying an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

