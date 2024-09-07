SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,997,000 after acquiring an additional 274,098 shares during the period. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $230.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

