Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $88.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.52 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ SWBI traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $579.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $32,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,833.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

