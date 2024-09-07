Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Smartsheet Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 5,266,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,826. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

