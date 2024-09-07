Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Sells $7,212,800.00 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $7,212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,267,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $3,554,800.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SKY traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $88.53. 376,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,015. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at about $539,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

