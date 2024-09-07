Sivia Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.89.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $289.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.91. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

