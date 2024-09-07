Sivia Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.92, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $33.13.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 722,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,008,889. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

