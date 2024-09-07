Sivia Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

