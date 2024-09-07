Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $2,439,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $471.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.98.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,656 shares of company stock worth $24,700,644. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.