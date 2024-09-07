Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE SLGN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 499,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,014. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 256.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2,838.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 109.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Silgan by 69.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

