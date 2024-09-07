Siacoin Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $238.39 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,237.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.44 or 0.00553937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00115549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00310945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00032387 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00037435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00081901 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

