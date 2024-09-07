Shriro Holdings Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:SHM)

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
Shriro Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84.
About Shriro
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shriro
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Shriro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shriro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.