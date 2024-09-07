Shriro Holdings Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:SHM)

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Shriro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84.

About Shriro

Shriro Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes kitchen appliances and consumer products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers home appliances, watches, calculators, electronic musical instruments, audio equipment, laundry products, consumer electronics, car audio, amplifiers, professional DJ, hi-fi speakers, barbeques, pizza ovens and accessories.

