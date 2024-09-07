Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.44 million. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

Separately, Williams Trading boosted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

