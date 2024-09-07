Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCVL stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 434,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,854. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Williams Trading increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

