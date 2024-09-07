Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCVL stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 434,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,854. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Williams Trading increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Stories

