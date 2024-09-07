SFE Investment Counsel Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 20,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 30.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

