SFE Investment Counsel Sells 8,985 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Corteva were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 187,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.